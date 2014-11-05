© 2020 Health News Florida
Attorney General Pam Bondi Re-Elected

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Carson Cooper
Published November 5, 2014 at 8:38 AM EST
bondiphotosmall_0.jpg

Republican Pam Bondi has been re-elected as Florida's attorney general.

  Voters on Tuesday chose the incumbent Bondi over Democrat George Sheldon. With over half the expected vote counted, Bondi led 55-42 percent.

The 48-year-old Bondi is a close ally of Gov. Rick Scott and is confident Scott will be re-elected. She raised more than $4 million for her re-election. That dwarfed the money raised by Sheldon, a former legislator and Department of Children and Families head.

A former prosecutor, Bondi has focused her work on combating human trafficking and prescription drug abuse. She said she will continue to work on human trafficking along with issues of data breaching, cyberbullying and Medicaid fraud.

Critics say she has focused too intensely on partisan issues in opposing medical marijuana and same-sex marriage.

The attorney general is also a member of Florida's Cabinet, which consists of the governor, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner.

Carson Cooper
Carson Cooper has become a favorite of WUSF listeners as the host of "Morning Edition" on WUSF 89.7 since he took the job in 2000. Carson has worked in Tampa Bay radio for three decades.
