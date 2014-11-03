Day Care Owner Charged in Toddler's Death

A Florida Panhandle prosecutor is seeking a first-degree murder charge against the owner of a day care where a toddler allegedly suffered a traumatic injury.

Fifteen-month-old Brodie Michael Kent died Wednesday, several days after authorities were called to Lowery's Little Angels day care in Milton.

According to investigators, Thelma Denise Lowery said another child struck Brodie with a wooden block. He later vomited in his sleep and had a seizure. A doctor who examined Brodie told investigators that he was injured "as a result of violent shaking."

Lowery was held without bond Saturday at the Santa Rosa County jail on homicide and aggravated child abuse charges. Jail records didn't show whether she had an attorney.

State Attorney Bill Eddins says he'll present the case to a grand jury and seek a first-degree murder charge.