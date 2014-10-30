Floridians Sue Over Red Light Cameras

Two Florida drivers have filed a class action lawsuit against a private company that ran red light cameras for more than 70 Florida municipalities.

Christopher Parker and Marwa Moussa said in a lawsuit filed Monday that their rights to due process were violated by the Arizona company, American Traffic Solutions.

They say the company was given improper authority for decisions that should have been made by law enforcement officers.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $5 million and seeks to include anyone who was issued a ticket and paid fines from cases handled by the company.

The cameras capture motorists running through red lights or committing other traffic violations.

Company spokesman Charles Territo says the company complies with the law and doesn't decide what is a violation.