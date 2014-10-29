© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Florida Monitoring Six for Ebola

Health News Florida | By Jessica Palombo
Published October 29, 2014 at 7:58 AM EDT
ebola_training_by_army_medicine.jpg
Senior Airman Cory D. Payne
/
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Navy Cmd. James Lawler, Naval Medical Research Bio Defense chief of clinical research, briefs a 30-person joint service medical support team on Ebola response.

Six people who recently traveled from Ebola-affected regions are under twice-daily monitoring by the Florida Health Department. The state continues preparing in case someone tests positive.

No cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Florida, and all six of the people being monitored are considered low-risk. Gov. Rick Scott says just under 100 hospitals have completed special Ebola training, and he hopes more will do so.

“We have also continued to request the CDC to provide 30 additional testing kits to cover all of Florida’s public hospitals," he says. "Today the CDC has only provided three."

Scott briefed the state Senate during a conference call Tuesday. The governor also says a Florida National Guard unit has been trained as a rapid response team in case of an outbreak, and an additional unit is going to be trained soon.

He says the state is also pushing the federal government to screen passengers at its international airports.

Tags

HNF StoriesEbolaGov. Rick Scottinfectious disease
Jessica Palombo
Phone: (850) 487-3086  x364
See stories by Jessica Palombo
Related Content