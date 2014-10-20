CDC to Talk Ebola with Florida Hospitals

Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold a conference call today on Ebola preparedness and training with Florida hospitals.

Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday that the call scheduled Monday afternoon will provide guidance for proper use of personal protective equipment, safe handling of medical waste and effective clinical strategies within hospitals.

Late Friday, the CDC approved a request from state health officials to redirect $7 million from federal grants to buy full body suits for health care workers who may have contact with any potential victims of the virus.

Scott, who is in a tight race for re-election against former Gov. Charlie Crist, has been critical of the CDC's response and has repeatedly stressed measures he's taking to prevent a possible crisis in Florida.