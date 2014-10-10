© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

After Prison, Surgeon Returns to Practice

Health News Florida | By Carol Gentry
Published October 10, 2014 at 9:27 AM EDT
medicine.png
Florida Board of Medicine

A 71-year-old Sebring surgeon who completed his prison sentence on an embezzlement conviction will be allowed to resume practice on probation, the Florida Board of Medicine agreed Friday.

In August 2012, Dr. Alfred Massam pleaded guilty in federal court to improperly taking $1.2 million from his medical practice’s employee pension fund, state records show. He served about 17 months at a minimum-security prison camp and three to four months in a halfway house, wearing an electronic monitor, he said at the board’s meeting in Deerfield Beach.

Settlement of the licensure case calls for a reprimand, $15,000 fine, three years’ probation with indirect supervision by another physician, and courses in ethics. In addition, Massam will provide 300 hours of free services to indigent patients, said Diane Kiesling, who acted as prosecutor for the Department of Health on the licensure case.

“There is no question about his clinical abilities,” she told the board. “It seems a good way to give back.”

Dr_Alfred_Massam.jpg
Dr. Alfred Massam

At the time of his sentencing two years ago, Highlands Today reported that Massam wired the money to a bank in Austria and used it for expenses related to his divorce.

Nearly three dozen cases are on the board’s agenda on Friday. Typically, most are resolved through a negotiated settlement between the doctor's attorney and the DOH prosecutors, as long as the Board of Medicine agrees.

--Health News Florida is part of WUSF Public Media. Contact Special Correspondent Carol Gentry at cgentry@wusf.org. For more health news, visit HealthNewsFlorida.org.

Tags

HNF StoriesFlorida Board of MedicineBoard of Medicinedoctor discipline
Carol Gentry
Carol Gentry, founder and special correspondent of Health News Florida, has four  decades of experience covering health finance and policy, with an emphasis on consumer education and protection.
See stories by Carol Gentry
Related Content