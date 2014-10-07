USF's Sunshine State Survey on Health

USF's School of Public Affairs and Nielsen released more results of their annual Sunshine State Survey today. These are the numbers on how Floridians feel about recreational marijuana.

USF Professor Susan MacManus says two-thirds of Floridians believe that the approval of the medicinal marijuana amendment will lead to legalizing pot, while less than one-third disagree.

"The highest support for that position people who did think it would lead to recreational use are 18 to 34 year olds and people who are employed full-time," she said. "It was also people living in Southeast Florida, the Miami and Palm Beach media market."

The Sunshine State Survey shows 45% of Floridians believe the state is doing a good job providing health care for children, while 40% disagree.

