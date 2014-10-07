© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

USF's Sunshine State Survey on Health

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lucielle Salomon
Lucielle Salomon
Published October 7, 2014 at 3:04 PM EDT

USF's School of Public Affairs and Nielsen released more results of their annual Sunshine State Survey today. These are the numbers on how Floridians feel about recreational marijuana.

sunshine-logo_0.jpg
Credit sunshinestatesurvey.org

USF Professor Susan MacManus says two-thirds of Floridians believe that the approval of the medicinal marijuana amendment will lead to legalizing pot, while less than one-third disagree.

"The highest support for that position people who did think it would lead to recreational use are 18 to 34 year olds and people who are employed full-time," she said. "It was also people living in Southeast Florida, the Miami and Palm Beach media market."

The Sunshine State Survey shows 45% of Floridians believe the state is doing a good job providing health care for children, while 40% disagree.

 

Copyright 2014 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

HNF Stories
Lucielle Salomon
Lucielle Salomon is a Mass Communication student at the University of South Florida. Prior to entering USF, she went to the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in Dominican Republic. Lucielle writes for the online magazine Her Campus and is part of Toastmasters International. She is also a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
See stories by Lucielle Salomon
Lucielle Salomon
Lucielle Salomon is a senior majoring in Mass Communication at the University of South Florida. Prior to entering USF, she went to the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in Dominican Republic. Lucielle writes for the online magazine Her Campus and is part of Toastmasters International. She is also a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters.