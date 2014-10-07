John Morgan Brings Amendment 2 Bus Tour to USF Tampa

Orlando attorney John Morgan -- famous for his TV commercials and for his backing of the medical marijuana amendment in Florida -- stopped by the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida today.

Credit Steve Newborn / WUSF News John Morgan poses for a selfie with a supporter at USF's Marshall Student Center

It's part of a campus bus tour he's on this week to get out the youth vote for Amendment 2.

"A lot of the young people don't understand that we need 60 percent," he said. "You know, it's going to pass, I see the polls, it's 60, 70 percent. It's not 50 - it's 60 percent. So, the reason I'm going to these campuses, if I go in here, if I talk to 100 people, meet 100 people and they vote, and they grab three, that's 300 - and that's a lot of people."

Recent polling shows support for the medical marijuana amendment has slipped below the 60 per cent needed for passage.

The "For the People" attorney was at the University of Central Florida Monday. Events also are scheduled at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.

