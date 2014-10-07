© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

John Morgan Brings Amendment 2 Bus Tour to USF Tampa

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published October 7, 2014 at 4:31 PM EDT
John Morgan poses for a selfie with a supporter at USF's Marshall Student Center
Orlando attorney John Morgan -- famous for his TV commercials and for his backing of the medical marijuana amendment in Florida -- stopped by the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida today.

Credit Steve Newborn / WUSF News
It's part of a campus bus tour he's on this week to get out the youth vote for Amendment 2.

"A lot of the young people don't understand that we need 60 percent," he said. "You know, it's going to pass, I see the polls, it's 60, 70 percent. It's not 50 - it's 60 percent. So, the reason I'm going to these campuses, if I go in here, if I talk to 100 people, meet 100 people and they vote, and they grab three, that's 300 - and that's a lot of people."

Recent polling shows support for the medical marijuana amendment has slipped below the 60 per cent needed for passage.

The "For the People" attorney was at the University of Central Florida Monday. Events also are scheduled at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
