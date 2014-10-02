Foster Dad Charged in Toddler's Death

A Florida man is accused of killing his 2-year-old foster son.

Officials say Trysten Adams died Sunday from blunt force trauma and 47-year-old Michael Beer was arrested Wednesday night in Port St. Lucie. He's charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Paramedics were called to the home on Sunday afternoon. The unresponsive boy was taken to a hospital where he died a few hours later.

Police say Beer was home with the boy while his wife and the couple's biological daughter were running errands.

The couple had been fostering the child since July.