USF's Sunshine State Survey on Crime and Environmental Issues

USF's School of Public Affairs and Nielsen's latest results on their annual Sunshine State Survey was released today, asking how Floridians feel about crime and environmental issues.

USF Political Scientist Dr. Susan MacManus said 46 percent of Floridians are in favor of making current gun laws more restrictive, while a slight majority see no reason to do so.

"This question really reflects racial, ethnic, gender and age divide in the state," she said.

MacManus said nearly 42 percent of Floridians believe the increase in mass shootings by young Americans is caused by the lack of parental supervision, with another 22 percent caused by the lack of strict gun control laws.

She said Floridians believe Florida's biggest environmental issue is water.

"What is the biggest environmental problem facing Florida, hands down it's water, water related problems," she said. "Specifically, 32 percent - almost the third - mention either the quality or the shortage of water."

The Sunshine State Survey shows Floridians are now more critical of the state's job protecting the environment since the 2012 survey. Only one-third of those polled believe the state is doing a good job.

