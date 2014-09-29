Tampa Pedestrian Hit by Ambulance

A 21-year-old southwest Florida pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by an ambulance.

Sheriff's officials say Kimberley Nicole Tate was crossing a Tampa street Sunday morning when she was hit by a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ambulance. There is no signal or crosswalk at the location.

Authorities said the ambulance was on its way to a call and was flashing its lights and sirens. The ambulance had just slowed down as they approached the intersection and was braking before the crash. The two paramedics stopped and started rescue efforts on Tate.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The paramedics were not injured in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.