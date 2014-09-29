© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Tampa Pedestrian Hit by Ambulance

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2014 at 8:48 AM EDT
LAFD_ambulance.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

A 21-year-old southwest Florida pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by an ambulance.

Sheriff's officials say Kimberley Nicole Tate was crossing a Tampa street Sunday morning when she was hit by a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ambulance. There is no signal or crosswalk at the location.

Authorities said the ambulance was on its way to a call and was flashing its lights and sirens. The ambulance had just slowed down as they approached the intersection and was braking before the crash. The two paramedics stopped and started rescue efforts on Tate.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The paramedics were not injured in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Tags

HNF Storiespedestrian accidentabulance accidentHillsborough County Fire Rescue
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press