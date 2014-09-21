Correction: FL Enrollment Numbers

The number of Floridians who completed enrollment for 2014 in an insurance plan through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace was about 220,000 fewer than the federal government reported in May, according to an August report by the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

Health News Florida reported a different gap in an Aug. 26 article, Obamacare Sign-ups to Increase 23%?

The discrepancy arose from a difference in the way the state and federal government reported the enrollments.

The correct enrollment numbers, according to OIR, were:

· 762,723 through the Health Insurance Marketplace (Healthcare.gov)

· 103,762 through some other means, such as an insurance agent

· Those two methods of enrollment combined equaled 866,485.

That total does not include Floridians who enrolled in health coverage through their jobs, or who receive insurance through a government program such as Medicaid, Medicare or Tricare. It also does not include individuals who were allowed to extend policies that fell short of the minimum Affordable Care Act standards.

Meanwhile, the federal projection for Florida enrollment that came out in May was for the health insurance Marketplace alone. No estimate was made for those who enrolled some other way.

The May report was preliminary; it was not until summer that the plans could report how many enrollees paid their premiums.