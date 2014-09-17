© 2020 Health News Florida
Miami Science Museum Gets $5M for Health Programs

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2014 at 8:50 AM EDT

Baptist Health South Florida is giving $5 million for health and wellness programs at the new Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science being built in downtown Miami.

The Baptist Health People & Science Gallery will be located inside the museum. Some of the funding also will pay for transportation for Miami-Dade County public school students to visit the museum.

Museum President and CEO Gillian Thomas says the gallery will teach people "how to make better choices for a healthy life."

Officials said Monday that the gallery will allow visitors to use technology to explore different lifestyle choices. It will include zones highlighting the psychology of eating, meditation techniques, body language, brain functions and technology for prosthetics and surgery.

The new waterfront museum is scheduled to open in 2016.

Associated Press
