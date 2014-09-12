Power Of Price: A Special Hour On Health Care's Complexity, Secrecy And Cost In South Florida

Credit phasinphoto / freedigitalphotos.net Patients can know what health care costs them, but can they really know what it costs?

Almost a year and a half ago, Mt. Sinai Medical Center CEO Steve Sonenreich pledged onWLRNto make public what insurance companies pay his hospital.

He later told us that because of non-disclosure agreements between the hospital and the region’s insurance companies, he legally couldn’t share that information after all. LISTEN: Steve Sonenreich pledges to release information about the amounts insurers pay his hospital.

It turns out these secrecy agreements are standard practice between South Florida insurers and hospitals.

So how can consumers understand the true cost of their health care? And what does it mean for employers and employees who face rising costs for coverage every year?

In this Power of Price special hour, we examine the limits of transparency around health care costs and what that means for our region.

Join us at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. as we explore how the secrecy of health care pricing reverberates through the industry and on to the consumer.

See all our Power of Price coverage at WLRN.org/price and see the Miami Herald's Power of Price series here.

