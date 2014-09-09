Adult Care Home Owner Sent to Prison

The owner of a north Florida adult care home is heading to prison.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that Priscilla Smith Johnson from Williston was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Johnson was arrested last October on allegations of neglecting residents, failing to provide medical services for a resident's wounds, and financially exploiting residents at her small family care home. She was also alleged to have restrained a disabled adult with handcuffs and causing wounds on a disabled adult.

Her home had about 10 residents.

Johnson reached an agreement where she pleaded guilty to aggravated abuse of a disabled adult along with false Imprisonment, neglect of a disabled adult and exploitation of a disabled adult.