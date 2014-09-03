FL Gets $300,000 in Pharmacy Settlement

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says the state is getting $300,000 as part of a national settlement with a Cincinnati-based company that allegedly engaged in a kickback scheme with skilled-nursing facilities.

Bondi says the payment will resolve allegations that Omnicare gave improper financial incentives to skilled nursing facilities that selected the company to supply drugs to Medicaid recipients.

The settlement also resolves allegations that the company gave discounts to induce skilled nursing facilities to choose Omnicare as their pharmacy provider.

The company is the nation's largest provider of drugs and pharmacy services to skilled-nursing facilities. It reached a nearly $17 million settlement with 47 states and the federal government.

The state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has obtained more than $450 million in settlements and judgments between January 2011 and April.