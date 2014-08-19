200,000 Floridians Can Still Get Insured

More than 200,000 Floridians may be eligible to sign up for health insurance under President Obama's Affordable Care Act soon even though enrollment doesn't officially start until November.

Consumers that get married, move, give birth or gain citizenship may qualify for a special enrollment period. They may also qualify if they became unemployed or got a divorce. Enroll America, an ACA advocacy group, released a report Tuesday showing 222,700 Floridians may be eligible to for special enrollment.

Enroll America used Census data to estimate the number of consumers who may qualify for special enrollment.

The national nonprofit estimates nearly 7 million Americans between the age of 18 and 64-years-old are likely to experience one of those significant life events. Nearly 3 million of them are currently uninsured. The group estimates the other 4 million have insurance but will lose coverage over the course of the year.