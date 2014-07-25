Capital Report: 07-25-2014

This week voting rights groups presented their case for redrawing Florida’s electoral map immediately rather than waiting until after this year’s election. But as Nick Evans reports, officials charged with conducting elections are doubtful the plan could work.

Meanwhile, as Sascha Cordner reports, Monday is the last day for residents to register to vote in Florida’s August primary election.

Governor Rick Scott has gotten a reputation for not answering direct questions from news reporters. As Jessica Palombo reports, political experts say all office holders try to control their messages—but sometimes an unwillingness to address issues can overshadow what they’re trying to say.

WFSU’s Lynn Hatter and Health News Florida’s Founding Editor Carol Gentry discuss the impact a new ruling on the Affordable Care Act could have on how much a million Floridians pay for health insurance.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is touting a new jobs plan as part his campaign for reelection. His “Jobs for the Next Generation” proposal includes pushing more students to focus their educations on Science, Engineering, Technology and Math. But as Regan McCarthy found, some experts are warning against such a heavy STEM emphasis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to add new regulations to additional tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, pipe tobacco and cigars. But as WUSF’s Lottie Watts tell us, the proposed regulations are not going down well in Tampa's Ybor City, which has been rolling out cigars since 1886.

Florida is the first state to adopt standards for personal finance education based on the National Standards of Financial Literacy. But, as Margaret Tobin reports, the move leaves educators grappling with how to implement the new standards.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.