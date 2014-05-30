Accused Doctor Served Time for Rape

A Maryland physician charged with sexually assaulting a patient at a walk-in clinic last month served more than 3 1/2 years in prison for raping a Florida woman at gunpoint in 1986, public records show.

In August 1987, William T. Dando was sentenced in Orange County to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary and sexual battery. He was released in May 1991.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Dando, then living in Miami, attacked a woman in her home near Orlando while visiting the city to take a medical licensing test. He was never licensed to practice in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

More recently, the family medicine specialist was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury May 22 on charges of fourth-degree sex offense and unnatural or perverted practice. Dando was served with a summons and remains free pending a June 10 court date.

Fourth-degree sex offense refers to sexual contact without the victim’s consent. First offenses carry a maximum jail term of one year. Unnatural or perverted practice often refers to oral sexual contact. It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A 41-year-old woman told deputies April 6 that Dando sexually assaulted her in an examination room at the MedExpress Urgent Care Center in LaVale, Maryland.

Also, Dando was disciplined recently by the Maryland Board of Physicians. He was reprimanded in 2010 and placed on probation for more than 2 1/2 years for delivering substandard care while practicing in Catonsville, according to the agency’s records.

Dando, 59, of Rawlings, Maryland couldn’t be reached for comment today by The Associated Press. He didn’t immediately respond to a message left on his home telephone or an emailed query. No defense attorney was listed in Allegany County Circuit Court records.

Dando no longer works for the Morgantown, West Virginia-based urgent care company he joined in May 2013, spokeswoman Kelly Sorice said. Sorice said the company checks with state licensing boards and has criminal background checks done on all its physicians.

“We are reviewing our current practices to see if any enhancements need to be made,” she said.

It was after serving time in Florida when Dando began practicing medicine in Maryland. He started a residency at the University of Maryland medical school in 1993, according to the American Board of Medical Specialties. He was licensed to practice in Maryland in 1996.

The Maryland medical licensing application asks applicants if they’ve been convicted of a crime. Those who answer “yes” are reviewed by the state board on a case-by-case basis, spokeswoman Christine Farrelly said.

She said the board’s records, including Dando’s application, are confidential.