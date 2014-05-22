© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Virus Found in Fourth Floridian

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 22, 2014 at 10:02 AM EDT
PHIL_1766_lores.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Florida's fourth case of the mosquito-borne disease chikungunya fever has been recorded in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach Post reports the Palm Beach County Health Department confirmed the infection in a 66-year-old man who had recently traveled to the Caribbean.

Cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Hillsborough counties were previously confirmed in others who had traveled to the Caribbean.

The disease is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It has been documented in 40 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Symptoms typically begin three to seven days after being bitten and include fever and severe joint pains, often in the hands and feet.

There is no vaccine or medication to prevent the disease, but it rarely kills those infected.

Tags

HNF Storiesmosquito-borne virus
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content