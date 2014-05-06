Poll: 88% Back Medical Marijuana

Nearly 9 out of 10 Floridians support the medical use of marijuana, and the possible users may be predominately younger than traditional patients, according to two new reports.

Monday’s Quinnipiac University poll found 88 percent of Florida voters support allowing adults to use marijuana for medical purposes if a doctor prescribes it. Support is over 80 percent for all age groups.

The poll, which surveyed 1,413 registered voters, also found 53 percent of voters support allowing adults to legally possess small amounts of pot for personal use. The poll margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Times reports that in the four states with legalized medical marijuana, men receive twice as many prescriptions as women (paywall alert). Registries from 2013 and 2014 in Arizona, Oregon, Colorado and Rhode Island show that more than half the medical pot users are age 50 or younger, the Times reports.

Severe pain is listed as the leading symptom in 90 percent of the cases, the Times reports.

Florida voters this November will vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the use of medical marijuana. Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, said the findings show the amendment is likely to pass. Other polls have also found a majority in favor, but by lower margins.

Health News Florida reporter Mary Shedden contributed to this report.