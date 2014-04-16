Scott Blasts Medicare Advantage Cuts

Three Southern Republican governors are writing President Barack Obama to complain about newly announced Medicare Advantage payments.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal signed the April 15 letter that says changes to Medicare Advantage payments will harm "America's seniors." The changes are blamed on the nation's health care overhaul.

The letter contends an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that payments will increase "amounts to little more than political theater."

CMS earlier this month said 2015 payments should increase less than 1 percent overall. Analysts expect actual funding to fall when many other variables are considered.

This might lead to fewer changes for the privately-run plans, which serve nearly 16 million people, or about 30 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries.