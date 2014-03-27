Nurses, Docs Keep Pushing for Expansion

Roughly 100 nurses, doctors and consumers are flying to Tallahassee to lobby legislators about affordable health care.

The advocates from Miami’s Jackson Health System say chronically-ill patients are falling through the cracks because state lawmakers decided not to expand Medicaid to more than 1 million Floridians.

A 59-year-old uninsured crossing guard with high blood pressure is among those heading to the capitol Wednesday.

The deadline is Monday to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Many are falling into a gap where they earn too little money to qualify for tax credits on the federal exchange, but too much to qualify for Medicaid.

There’s been little movement on Medicaid expansion, which is not a priority for Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Will Weatherford opposes it.