We're Tweeting Health Summit

Dermatology and radiology are two specialties that are rapidly moving into telehealth, according to a report from the Health Care Affordability Summit on Thursday morning. That brief message is one of many from Health News Florida reporter Mary Shedden via Twitter.

Shedden is covering the business and political conference on Thursday via Twitter (@MaryShedden). Carol Gentry will do the same on Friday (@HNFeditor).

The Foundation of Associated Industries of Florida is hosting the annual event near Orlando. It previews some of the biggest issues facing legislators in the upcoming session including: telemedicine, the health care work force, and the ongoing impact of the Affordable Care Act.

Speakers include top Republican leaders from both the House and Senate, as well as health care and business executives from across Florida.

