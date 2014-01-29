© 2020 Health News Florida
Health Care Summit to Preview Session

Health News Florida
Published January 29, 2014

Top business and political leaders will be talking all things health care in Orlando this week, and Health News Florida will be there.

The Foundation of Associated Industries of Florida is holding its annual Health Care Affordability Summit Thursday and Friday. The event previews some of the biggest issues facing legislators in the upcoming session including: telemedicine, the health care work force, and the ongoing impact of the Affordable Care Act.

Speakers include top Republican leaders from both the House and Senate, as well as health care and business executives from across Florida.

During the day, follow our Health News Florida team for updates on Twitter: @MaryShedden, @HNFeditor and @HealthNewsFL. We’ll also offer a daily rundown for you on our website: HealthNewsFlorida.org.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff