Health Care Summit to Preview Session

Top business and political leaders will be talking all things health care in Orlando this week, and Health News Florida will be there.

The Foundation of Associated Industries of Florida is holding its annual Health Care Affordability Summit Thursday and Friday. The event previews some of the biggest issues facing legislators in the upcoming session including: telemedicine, the health care work force, and the ongoing impact of the Affordable Care Act.

Speakers include top Republican leaders from both the House and Senate, as well as health care and business executives from across Florida.

During the day, follow our Health News Florida team for updates on Twitter: @MaryShedden, @HNFeditor and @HealthNewsFL. We’ll also offer a daily rundown for you on our website: HealthNewsFlorida.org.