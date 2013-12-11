© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Tech-Savvy Hospitals Honored

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published December 11, 2013 at 11:33 AM EST

Five Florida hospitals have received the industry's highest award for managing the shift to a paperless environment.

The “Stage 7” designation is the highest level on the Electronic Medical Records Adoption Model developed by HIMSS Analytics. It measures how hospitals use information technology applications.

The five Florida hospitals that received the award are Tampa General Hospital, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital Flagler and Nemours Children’s Hospital Orlando.

Tampa General will be recognized for its “data-focused culture” at the 2014 Annual HIMSS Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, according to a news release from HIMSS.

“We are proud of this designation because studies have shown that using an electronic medical record is linked to improved patient safety and care,” Scott Arnold, senior vice president and chief information officer for Tampa General, said in a news release.

Out of more than 5,400 U.S. hospitals that use the database, 2.2 percent reached the Stage 7 designation in the last quarter of this year.  

Tags

HNF Storieselectronic medical recordsmedical recordshospitalhealth systemsHIMSSHIMSS AnalyticsElectronic Medical Records Adoption ModelTampa General HospitalFlorida Hospital North PinellasFlorida Hospital CarrollwoodFlorida Hospital Flagler and Nemours Children’s Hospital Orlando.
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content