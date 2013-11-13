Speed Limit Raised to 75 MPH?

Two Florida state senators want to let motorists drive faster on the state's highways.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, and Sen. Jeff Clemens, D-Lake Worth, are filing a bill that would allow the state to raise the speed limit up to 75 miles per hour on some highways.

Brandes said his bill would allow the state to raise the limit if traffic engineers believe is it safe. He noted that the state has not reviewed its speed limit since 1996.

The speed limit on interstate highways is 70 miles per hour. The limit is 65 miles per hour for highways with a divided median and 60 miles per hour for other roads overseen by the state.

The bill would increase those limits by 5 miles per hour.