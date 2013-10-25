Pam Bondi Challenges Medical Marijuana Measure

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is challenging a proposal to allow the use of medical marijuana in the state.

Bondi criticized the proposed amendment in a filing she made Thursday to the Florida Supreme Court. By law, the attorney general asks the court to review proposed amendments.

The Supreme Court could throw out the amendment if it agrees with Bondi.

The Republican attorney general called the amendment misleading. Bondi told the court that if passed by voters the measure would allow marijuana use in limitless situations.

Bondi also said the amendment could confuse voters that medical marijuana use would be allowed under federal law.

The group pushing the amendment -- United For Care -- needs to gather nearly 700,000 signatures in order to make the 2014 ballot.