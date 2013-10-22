Bill Nelson, Marco Rubio File Bill to Rename Bay Pines VA Center after Bill Young

Both of Florida's U.S. Senators - Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Marco Rubio - are filing legislation in the Senate to rename the VA Medical Center at Bay Pines after the late U.S. Rep. C.W. "Bill" Young.

Their legislation will be a companion to a House bill introduced by Rep. Jeff Miller that may be voted on as early as Wednesday. Young, who died Friday, is credited with bringing an expansion of the VA center in his home district in Pinellas County.

Here's a statement from Rubio:

“Floridians and our nation’s veterans have known no better public servant than Congressman Bill Young. It is only appropriate that this facility, which cares for so many Pinellas County veterans and their families, bears the name of Bill Young who worked for decades in Congress to see that the VA and veterans’ medical care was properly funded. Naming this important facility in Congressman Young’s memory is one small way we can pay tribute to Bill’s unparalleled record of service to our military service members and veterans.”

Here’s a draft copy of the legislation:

