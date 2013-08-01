Thanks for Your Questions

We asked for readers' questions about the Affordable Care Act, and they responded. They called, emailed and left notes on our Facebook page.

Health News Florida then invited two experts -- an attorney who specializes in health law and a past president of the Florida Association of Health Underwriters -- to help us answer the questions. They will be at our radio recording studio at WUSF Public Media, on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, this morning.

Since we'll be busy with the taping, today's eAlert will be briefer than usual.

The show we're recording, called "Florida Matters," will be aired in the greater Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 a.m. on WUSF 89.7 FM. If you're not in Tampa Bay, you can listen to it online on Tuesday by clicking on the Listen Live button in the top left corner of this page.

We will also post the questions and answers on our site. The audio from the show will be available anytime after it airs on our Florida Matters page.