Tampa Nursing Home to Close its Doors Following Repeat Violations

State regulators say it's one of the worst nursing homes in Florida, and it will be shutting down next month. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is cutting ties with the Tampa's Lakeshore Villas.

Medicare and Medicaid payments for services at Lakeshore Villas Health Care Center before July 13 will continue to be made for another 30 days, so residents can be safely relocated. Those payments will end when the facility closes its doors August 12.

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration decided in May not to renew Lakeshore Villa's license. The Miami Herald's Carol Marbin Miller has reported extensively on neglect within Florida's social services.

According to Miller, Lakeshore's state license expired on June 29. While the home remains open during an appeal by its owner, it is set to close August 12.

