FL Dental Association Picks New President

Health News Florida | By Emma Sullivan
Published June 28, 2013 at 11:15 AM EDT
The Florida Dental Association, a statewide association representing 6,300 Florida-licensed dentists, has selected Dr. Terry Buckenheimer for its 2013-2014 president.

Dr. Buckenheimer, a University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine graduate, set up his general dentistry practice in Tampa in 1980. Although he sold the practice in 2010, he still remains active in the Tampa office, according to a news release.

He’s been a member of the American Dental Association for more than 30 years. He currently serves on that dental society’s Board of Trustees.

In 2007, Dr. Buckenheimer was named dentist of the year by the Florida Dental Association.

