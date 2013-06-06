Advocates Tell House Leaders to 'Get Well'

Three House Republican leaders who blocked the expansion of health coverage to more than 1 million low-income Floridians last month will soon get a greeting card in the mail.

It's a get-well card from the Florida Alliance of Retired Americans, wishing them a "speedy recovery from whatever affliction that has caused you to turn your back on Florida's working families, businesses and hospitals."

The board of directors of the alliance, which met this week in Orlando, voted unanimously to send the cards in hopes of communicating a powerful message, members said.

The cards will be sent to Speaker Will Weatherford, R-Wesley Chapel; state Rep. Richard Corcoran, R- Lutz, who was the chairperson of the Select Committee on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; and state Rep. Matt Hudson, R-Naples, who was the chairman of the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee.

The front of the card is a photo of a turtle swathed in a bandage. The Florida Alliance's Executive Director, Yvonne Garrity, said she selected it because it had a "Florida theme."

Tony Fransetta, president of the organization, said many of the 3.8 million uninsured Floridians are retirees who aren't yet eligible for Medicare and who find health coverage unavailable or unaffordable.

"Every illness or injury represents a potential catastrophe for them and their families,” he said. “These Representatives had the opportunity to end this disgraceful situation, but instead they have chosen to obstruct progress. They will be held accountable on election day.”

