Here's AHCA Comparison of Medicaid Plans

The Agency for Health Care Administration released a chart on Wednesday with a side-by-side comparison of the two leading health plans released by the House and Senate.

The Senate's Healthy Florida plan by Sen. Joe Negron, R-Stuart, would cover 1 million uninsured individuals below 138 percent of the federal poverty level (just under $16,000 for one person, around $32,500 for a family of four this year).

The House plan, Health Choices Plus developed by Rep. Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, would cover an estimated 115,000 people, according to the AHCA chart. A slightly higher figure, 130,000, has also been mentioned.

The AHCA chart shows amount of state and federal funds that would be used in each plan.