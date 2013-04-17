© 2020 Health News Florida
Here's AHCA Comparison of Medicaid Plans

Health News Florida | By Carol Gentry
Published April 17, 2013 at 2:13 PM EDT

The Agency for Health Care Administration released a chart on Wednesday with a side-by-side comparison of the two leading health plans released by the House and Senate.

The Senate's Healthy Florida plan by Sen. Joe Negron, R-Stuart, would cover 1 million uninsured individuals below 138 percent of the federal poverty level (just under $16,000 for one person, around $32,500 for a family of four this year).

The House plan, Health Choices Plus developed by Rep. Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, would cover an estimated 115,000 people, according to the AHCA chart. A slightly higher figure, 130,000, has also been mentioned.

The AHCA chart shows amount of state and federal funds that would be used in each plan.

Carol Gentry
Carol Gentry, founder and special correspondent of Health News Florida, has four  decades of experience covering health finance and policy, with an emphasis on consumer education and protection.
