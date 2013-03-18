© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Give Health Insurance to Temporary State Workers: Panel

Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published March 18, 2013 at 3:34 PM EDT

The state Senate Select Committee on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act wants Florida to pay for health insurance for temporary state employees who work more than 30 hours a week. 

State Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, said going along with this part of the new federal health law is the best option.

"This is just another example of the circumstances where the cost of compliance is $120, $130 million," Simmons said.  "The cost of non-compliance is $318 million."

According to the Florida Department of Management Services, there are 8,737 OPS employees who work more than 30 hours a week. 

As the News Service of Florida reports, the panel also wants Florida to rely on the federal government, at least in the short-term, to approve rate increases for health insurance plans. State regulators with the Office of Insurance Regulation will still be responsible for reviewing new health insurance plans to make sure they comply with Florida law. 

 

Tags

Affordable Care ActFlorida LegislatureOPSAffordable Care Acthealth insurancefederal health law
Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
See stories by Lottie Watts