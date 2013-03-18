Give Health Insurance to Temporary State Workers: Panel

The state Senate Select Committee on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act wants Florida to pay for health insurance for temporary state employees who work more than 30 hours a week.

State Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, said going along with this part of the new federal health law is the best option.

"This is just another example of the circumstances where the cost of compliance is $120, $130 million," Simmons said. "The cost of non-compliance is $318 million."

According to the Florida Department of Management Services, there are 8,737 OPS employees who work more than 30 hours a week.

As the News Service of Florida reports, the panel also wants Florida to rely on the federal government, at least in the short-term, to approve rate increases for health insurance plans. State regulators with the Office of Insurance Regulation will still be responsible for reviewing new health insurance plans to make sure they comply with Florida law.



