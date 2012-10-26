What does health law mean for Florida?

In the hyperbole of the campaign season, the truth about the Affordable Care Act -- aka "ObamaCare" -- has been stretched to the breaking point. What does the law really say? What would its full implementation mean to Florida?

This week's Florida Matters, a half-hour WUSF public radio show that can be heard or downloaded here, has four segments:

--A reminder of why. Gina Presson, a TV producer for a Tampa TV station, talks with her allergist, Dr. Mona Mangat of St. Petersburg, about how she wound up uninsured, owing $30,000 in medical bills she can't pay.

--What law really says: Health News Florida Editor Carol Gentry interviews Professor Jay Wolfson, a public health professor from USF Health who also teaches at Stetson College of Law, about the basics of the Affordable Care Act. He clarifies the confusing parts and dispels myths.

--A critic weighs in. A vehement opponent of the Affordable Care Act, former AMA President Dr. Donald Palmisano, visited WUSF recently to talk with reporter Sarah Pusateri about why he thinks the law should be repealed and replaced with less-ambitious and less-expensive alternatives. He favors replacing the individual "mandate" to buy insurance with incentives, such as tax credits.

--Effects on business. Carson Cooper, host of the WUSF 89.7 show Florida Matters, talks with Wolfson and attorney Roberta Casper Watson of Trenam Kemker, about the likely impact of the law on large and small businesses in the state.

The show airs on WUSF 89.7 in Tampa on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

