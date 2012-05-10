How efficient is your hospital? In FL, not very

Medicare may not be getting its money's worth at most hospitals in Florida, judging by a new analysis of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data by Kaiser Health News.

An interactive chart lists the average spending per patient adjusted for the relative level of illness of the patient population. The national median is $17,988, but only 24 Florida hospitals cost the federal program that much or less.

In Florida, spending varied among hospitals even in the same geographical region. For example, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, average spending was $17,628. About 12 miles away at Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, it was $21,046.

Two hospitals that are both part of the Broward Health system in Fort Lauderdale also differed in cost; Imperial Point Medical Center cost Medicare $20,417 per case, but nine miles away at Broward General Medical Center, spending was in line with the national average. A response from Broward Health was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Here are the Florida facilties with the lowest and highest average spending per patient, according to the Kaiser analysis:

Lowest:

$14,570:

Tri County Hospital – Williston, Williston

$16,009:

Jay Hospital, Jay

$16,549:

Baptist Medical Center – Nassau, Fernandina Beach

$16,729:

Lakeside Medical Center, Belle Glade

$17,089:

Jackson Hospital, Marianna



Highest :

$20,147:

Douglas Gardens Hospital, Miami

Northwest Medical Center, Margate

Orange Park Medical Center, Orange Park

Columbia Hospital, West Palm Beach

Palm Springs General Hospital, Hialeah

Palmetto General Hospital, Hialeah

Broward Health Imperial Point Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale

Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Tampa

Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach

$20,326:

Good Samaritan Medical Center, West Palm Beach

Bayfront Medical Center Inc, St. Petersburg, FL

Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton

St Vincent's Medical Center Southside, Jacksonville

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Bradenton

Aventura Hospital And Medical Center, Aventura

$20,506:

Westside Regional Medical Center, Plantation

University Hospital And Medical Center , Tamarac

St Petersburg General Hospital, St. Petersburg

Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami

Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor

Mease Hospital Dunedin, Dunedin

$20, 686:

Palms Of Pasadena Hospital, St. Petersburg

West Boca Medical Center, Boca Raton

Bethesda Memorial Hospital, Boynton Beach

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, New Port Richey

Medical Center Of Trinity, Trinity

$21,046:

Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Jacksonville Beach

Edward White Hospital, St. Petersburg

Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville

North Shore Medical Center, Miami

St Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach

Editor's note: although analysis by Kaiser listed Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital in Miami as the lowest spender at $14,390, it is a tertiary-care center for eye problems and is an anamoly.

