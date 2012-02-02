© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Hospitals escape Senate cuts; mental health hit

Health News Florida | By Carol Gentry
Published February 2, 2012 at 10:10 PM EST

Spending cuts to health programs will be less than half as much as forecast in the Senate budget, that chamber’s health-spending chief announced Thursday.

Now, the Senate Subcommittee on Health and Human Services Appropriations will have to cut only $390 million from current spending levels, rather than the more-draconian $850 million that had originally been assigned, said Sen. Joe Negron, chair of the panel.

Negron thanked Senate President Mike Haridopolos and Sen. J.D. Alexander, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, for reducing the cuts by more than half.

Negron said hospitals and nursing homes' Medicaid pay rates may be touched only lightly, if at all. Instead, Negron said, he intends to eliminate behavioral-health programs that are not performing up to expectations.

He said the Department of Children and Families has agreed with a suggestion by Sen. Don Gaetz: to rank the mental health and substance abuse programs by how well they do their job, and take away all funding from the poorest performers.

Crisis stabilization and detox units for adults will keep their current funding levels, Negron said, and he does not intend to cut children’s programs.

The subcommittee will meet on Wednesday of next week, when the budget will be ready for discussion and will take public testimony that day and the next, Negron said.

--Health News Florida is an independent, online publication dedicated to public-service journalism. Editor Carol Gentry can be reached at 727-410-3266 or by e-mail.


 

HNF Stories
Carol Gentry
Carol Gentry, founder and special correspondent of Health News Florida, has four  decades of experience covering health finance and policy, with an emphasis on consumer education and protection.
See stories by Carol Gentry