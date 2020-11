How much would each hospital lose?

Gov. Rick Scott's proposed budget would inflict particular pain on hospitals that treat large numbers of Medicaid patients, but the amount of the pain varies.

A preliminary analysis from the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, updated Thursday afternoon, indicates the hardest-hit would be Jackson Memorial, at $133.5 million.

Next-highest is Shands Hospital at the University of Florida in Gainesville, with estimated losses of more than $60 million.

Here is the updated list:

--Miami Children’s: $34.4 million

--All Children’s, St. Petersburg: $38.9 million

--Shands-Gainesville: $51.8 million

--Jackson Memorial, Miami: $133.5 million

--Mount Sinai, Miami Beach: $237,749

--Shands-Jacksonville: $13.6 million

--Tampa General: $32.5 million

--Orlando Health: $937,187

--Broward Health, Fort Lauderdale: $42.2 million

--Memorial Healthcare, Fort Lauderdale: $58.4 million

--Lee Memorial, Fort Myers: $20.9 million

--Sacred Heart, Pensacola: $3.7 million

--Bay Medical, Panama City: $2.6 million

--Sarasota Memorial: $9 million

--Halifax Medical Center, Daytona Beach: $2.8 million

Medicaid rates vary within a community because hospitals that offer specialized levels of care, such as trauma centers and neonatal units, have higher average costs.