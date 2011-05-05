Hospital cuts total $510M, FHA says

The Legislature's decision to cut Medicaid rates to hospitals by 12 percent will result in a total loss of $510 million, according to an analysis by Florida Hospital Association.

With a $72-million anticipated loss, the hardest-hit is Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, which is already in bad financial straits. Altogether, Dade County hospitals stand to lose $125 million, FHA says.

Broward County's hospitals face a total loss of $48 million; Orange County, $49 million; and Hillsborough County, $41 million.

Total hospital losses for Duval County: $32 million; Alachua and Palm Beach counties, $27 million each; and Pinellas, $22 million.

To see the estimated loss for each hospital in the state, look here.

