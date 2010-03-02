Top spenders on health lobbyists
Here are the health-industry companies and groups that spent the largest amounts on legislative lobbyists during 2009 (amounts are estimates):
HCA companies: $805,000
Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida: $575,000
Florida Hospital Association: $505,000
Shands hospitals, clinics and healthcare: $480,000
ACS companies: $360,000
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America: $355,000
Florida Hospital: $337,000
Florida Medical Association: $300,000
UnitedHealth Group: $259,000
Florida Association of Health Plans: $250,000
Florida Chiropractic Association: $250,000
Florida Health Care Association: $250,000
WellCare: $250,000
Source: Florida Legislature lobbying compensation report.