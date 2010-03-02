Top spenders on health lobbyists

Here are the health-industry companies and groups that spent the largest amounts on legislative lobbyists during 2009 (amounts are estimates):

HCA companies: $805,000

Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida: $575,000

Florida Hospital Association: $505,000

Shands hospitals, clinics and healthcare: $480,000

ACS companies: $360,000

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America: $355,000

Florida Hospital: $337,000

Florida Medical Association: $300,000

UnitedHealth Group: $259,000

Florida Association of Health Plans: $250,000

Florida Chiropractic Association: $250,000

Florida Health Care Association: $250,000

WellCare: $250,000

Source: Florida Legislature lobbying compensation report.