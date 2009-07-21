Medicaid, KidCare enrollment up

7/21/2009 © Health News Florida

and KidCare is expected to rise as the state economy continues to lag, a reports says.

tate economists spent Monday going over new forecasts for both the Medicaid program – which is funded with a combination of state and federal money – and KidCare, the state-subsidized children’s health insurance program.

Those latest forecasts show an 8 percent growth in the number of pregnant women who are below the poverty line and enrolled in Medicaid during the fiscal year that ended on June 30. But that growth is expected to surge to nearly 15 percent in the coming year.

The numbers are even more dramatic for children. Economists adopted forecasts proposed by the Agency for Health Care Administration that show nearly 100,000 more children are expected to enroll in Medicaid between now and June 2010. That’s a nearly 20 percent jump. Forecasts adopted back in February showed a projected 11 percent increase in the number of children for the current fiscal year.

As News Service of Florida reported, Economic and Demographic Research senior analyst James LaCrosse said the increase in caseload is “slightly higher” than anticipated. He attributed the caseload increase in part to the economy.

“We don’t know why they are there for sure,” LaCrosse said, adding that “some of it is the economy.”