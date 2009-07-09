She played nurse for 18 months

7/9/2009 © Health News Florida

A woman who worked as a registered nurse at a radiation oncology center in Sun City Center, near Tampa, for 18 months was actually an imposter, according to the Department of Health. The ruse was discovered in a license check by the clinic.

Brenda Grey Miller, 57, had used a phony nursing license bearing her name and the license number of an actual RN with a similar name, according to DOH. The agency said Miller has never been a licensed nurse in Florida.

She was arrested July 2 in a joint operation by DOH-Tampa’s unlicensed activity unit and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Miller was charged with practicing nursing without a license and fraudulent use of personal information. She was released on $6,000 bond.