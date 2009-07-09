2 more swine-flu deaths in FL

7/9/2009 © Health News Florida

Two more deaths from H1N1 swine flu have been reported by the Centers for Disease Control for Florida, the Department of Health announced today.

The dead were described only as a 55- year-old male in Duval County and a 25-year-old female in Palm Beach County. Those are officially the sixth and seventh victims of swine flu in Florida, DOH said, not the seventh and eighth. That's because CDC isn't counting as Florida's the case of a visitor, a 19-year-old woman who died at Florida Hospital in Orlando of swine flu, as reported in the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday. She was counted as a Pennsylvania case, health officials said.

So far, the total of confirmed cases in Florida is listed as 1,781. Most have been mild.