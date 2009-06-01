Health News FL taps Wilcox

6/2/2009 Health News Florida

Ben Wilcox of Tallahassee, a former journalist who ran Common Cause Florida until its office recently closed, has joined Health News Florida Inc. as executive director, the news service announced Monday. Founder Carol Gentry, who temporarily carried the title executive director while running the news operation, will remain the editor.

The board of Health News Florida Inc., an online non-profit news service launched in March 2007, split the journalism and business-side functions into two jobs once the news service grew to the point that one person could not handle both roles. Equally important, said board president Jay Wolfson, It's important to have the business side and the newsroom operations separated to minimize the possibility of conflicts of interest, just as newspapers do.

Gentry and Wilcox will both report to the board of directors, which will function as publisher for the enterprise, Wolfson said..

“This is truly an exciting opportunity to help raise Health News Florida to its full potential,” Wilcox said. “This online service may very well represent the future of journalism. It’s free to subscribe to and it’s for everyone interested in health care, both consumers and those who work in the industry.”

“Ben Wilcox is a great addition to our team at Health News Florida,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, President of the Health News Florida volunteer Board of Directors and Distinguished Service Professor of Public Health and Medicine at the University of South Florida. “He’s well respected in non-profit and journalism communities statewide and is uniquely qualified to help us build the capacity and power of Health News Florida.”