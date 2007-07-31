FSU’s College of Nursing names new dean

07/31/07 © Florida Health News

Lisa A. Plowfield, known for establishing health services for the elderly and other vulnerable populations, will take the helm Aug. 9 as new dean of Florida State University’s College of Nursing.

While the director of the University of Delaware’s School of Nursing, Plowfield oversaw an increase in faculty research, a new nurse residency curriculum, a new state-of-the-art simulation center and an increase in state funding.

Plowfield succeeds Katherine P. Mason, who served as dean at FSU for six years and is credited with spurring technological and other improvements at the nursing school. She will stay on at FSU as a professor.