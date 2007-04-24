Funded communities to tackle forensic mental health issues

04/24/07 © Florida Health News

House and Senate Health and Human Services budget conferees rearched agreement this morning on how much to earmark for a new matching grant program aimed at developing treatment options for people with mental illnesses involved in the criminal justice system.

Senate budget negotiators agreed to match the $2 million already recommended by their House counterparts.

The money is linked to bills (SB 542/HB 1477) now awaiting final action in the House and Senate. The proposed grants would fund local planning partnerships of criminal justice system officials, healthcare providers, local and state officials, and others to plan new or expanded treatment services.

Conferees are expected to schedule two more meetings today to work out compromises on remaining differences in the two budget bills.