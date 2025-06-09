Another study finds a strong link between hearing loss and dementia risk

Research finding hearing loss as a risk factor for dementia dates back years.

However, a study released in April finds that link is strong.

The study, published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, found that hearing loss may be responsible for nearly one-third of dementia cases in older adults.

In an analysis of nearly 3,000 adults age 66 to 90, researchers found that up to 32% of dementia cases over an eight-year period could be attributed to clinically significant hearing loss, suggesting potential benefits from hearing interventions.

The findings match firsthand observations from audiologists.

"Thirty-two percent of patients that have cognitive decline also have hearing loss. I know, for ourselves at Florida Hearing Matters, we're seeing about 75% of our patients are asking about cognitive decline," said audiologist Valerie Rossetti, owner of Florida Hearing Matters in Fort Lauderdale.

She said hearing loss is just one risk factor she's seeing for dementia.

