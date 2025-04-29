Florida Legislature passes a statewide ban on fluoridation in community water systems

A bill that would ban additives like fluoride from Florida public water systems is heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The Florida House passed the prohibition on Tuesday. The Senate did so earlier in the month.

Fluoride is a mineral that communities around the United States have added to drinking water for decades to help protect against tooth decay.

But supporters of the legislation, like Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Riverview, said citizens shouldn't have to have additives in their water if they don't want them.

"This is not about fluoride. This is about your liberty,” said Alvarez, a sponsor of the House version of the legislation. It's the Senate bill ( SB 700 ) that both chambers ultimately approved.

The DeSantis administration has already recommended the removal, citing potential health risks from consuming high levels of fluoride.

But dental groups argue the mineral should remain in water supplies for dental health and say people are only consuming small amounts of it anyway.

Most Democrats opposed the measure on Tuesday. They said it would hurt residents who can't access regular dental care.

“For 75 years, fluoridation has been one of the most effective and affordable public health measures in American history,” said Rep. Daryl Campbell of Fort Lauderdale. “This bill takes a safe and proven and affordable public health tool and rips it away.”

Fluoride is used in at least 29 counties, according to a bill analysis .

If DeSantis signs the bill, the ban would go into effect July 1. Florida would become the second state, after Utah, to restrict fluoridation in drinking water.

The ban is part of the “Florida Farm Bill,” which is supported by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and contains a number of provisions geared toward helping farmers.

But, like the fluoride section, a second provision that generated significant debate on the House floor also would affect more than agricultural communities.

The bill would additionally prevent labeling plant-based products as milk or meat — but only if a number of other Southern states also pass such legislation. Republicans say the move prevents “mislabeling.”

Whether it’s almond milk or an Impossible Burger, Democrats like Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando — who’s vegan — say the products are already clearly labeled.

“I can tell you that I am not confused when I'm buying a product,” she said Tuesday. “And I think that this type of control over a private company is anti-competitive.”

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

