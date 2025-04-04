Seeking a relaxing walk? A study shows you should avoid the stressful sounds of traffic

Picture this: You're trying to enjoy a walk outside when the sounds of horns honking, engines revving and cars whooshing by cut into your peaceful state.

If that strikes you as less than relaxing, researchers agree.

A new study has found that the sounds of nature can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, but its benefits are minimal when interrupted by noisy traffic.

Scientists from the University of West England studied 68 university students without anxiety and depression and gave them a series of tests designed to measure how sound affects stress and mood.

Each participant completed three rounds of testing. They began by listening to a stress-inducing video for one minute, then listened to one of three sound combinations for three minutes.

The different combinations included pure natural sounds, natural sounds mixed with 20-mph traffic noise, and natural sounds mixed with 40-mph traffic noise.

After each round, participants answered questions about their stress levels.

Results showed that pure natural sounds were most effective in reducing stress and anxiety. Participants' reported stress was lowest at this point.

Stress levels were slightly higher when the 20-mph traffic noise was mixed in.

The 40-mph traffic noise combination produced the highest level of reported stress and anxiety among participants, significantly masking the calming effects of the nature sounds.

If you're finding yourself gripping the steering wheel in anger, it might be a good time to plan a trip out of the city — and give your ears and mind a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle.

